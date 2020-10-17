Manchester United scored three late goals as they returned to winning ways with a fully deserved triumph at Newcastle.

After shipping six in an abysmal defeat to Tottenham last time out, United made the worst possible start, with Luke Shaw diverting Emil Krafth's cross into his own net in the second minute.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men made the perfect response and levelled through Harry Maguire's header in the 23rd minute after Bruno Fernandes had a goal chalked off by VAR just minutes earlier.

The visitors dominated proceedings, overwhelming Steve Bruce's defence, but despite creating a number of opportunities somehow found themselves level at the break.

David de Gea came to United's rescue with a fantastic save on the line to deny Callum Wilson just after the restart, while at the opposite end Karl Darlow ruined Fernandes' 100 per cent record from the spot with a strong one-handed save after Marcus Rashford won the penalty.

The Newcastle goalkeeper then bravely denied Rashford at point-blank range as United's frustration grew.

But Solskjaer's side finally took the lead with four minutes remaining, with Fernandes finishing a clever counter-attack, before Aaron Wan-Bissaka added a third with his first senior goal and Rashford put the gloss on a solid performance with a cool fourth.

TALKING POINT

Redemption for United and Maguire. Solskjaer must have feared the worst when his side fell behind barely 120 seconds into the contest. They could have crumbled - like they did in the home thrashing to Spurs - but they regrouped quickly and Newcastle could have had few complaints had the visitors been out of sight at half-time. The second half performance was disjointed, at times, but United made a late rally to finish with a flurry and chalk up a convincing result.

The performance of Maguire will have been particularly pleasing for his boss. There had been strong calls for the England international to be given a break after a nightmarish fortnight. But full credit to the club captain, who displayed leadership and scored a big goal at a crucial stage in the game.

Maguire's display was one of a few positives for Solskjaer, who made five changes from the side that lost so emphatically to Tottenham. De Gea is playing with renewed confidence and made a huge save at 1-1. Wan-Bissaka was more adventurous than before, Luke Shaw was much improved and Fernandes showed a strong mentality to make amends for his penalty miss.

With Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Arsenal coming up, United finally seem to be moving in the right direction again.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Marcus Rashford (Man United): Fully deserved the late goal for an impressive display as he won a penalty, registered an assist and led the line as the lone striker.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle United: Darlow 8, Krafth 6, Fernandez 6, Lascelles 5, Lewis 5, Hayden 5, Shelvey 6, Hendrick 5, Saint-Maximin 6, Joelinton 4, Wilson 5..subs: Schar 5, Almiron N/A, Fraser 5.

Manchester United: De Gea 8, Wan-Bissaka 7, Lindelof 5, Maguire 8, Shaw 7, Fred 6, McTominay, 6 Mata 7, Fernandes 7, James 6, Rashford 8.. subs: Matic N/A, Pogba 6, Van de Beek 7.

KEY MOMENTS

2' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Man United (Shaw og). Oh my! Newcastle are ahead after just two minutes! This is NOT the start Solskjaer needed! It's a goal out of nothing as Krafth's cross takes a deflection off Shaw and ends up in the back of the net!

19' - GOAL RULED OUT! Fernandes thinks he's drawn United level with a lovely drilled effort but Mata is adjudged to be offside in the build-up and it's NOT going to count!

23' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Man United (Maguire). It's a much-needed goal for Maguire! That's one way to answer your critics. He towers above Lascelles to head home from Mata's corner deliver!

58' - PENALTY SAVED! Darlow keeps out Fernandes' spot-kick with a one-handed save! The scores stay level!

86' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-2 Man United (Fernandes). What a goal! Fernandes completes a textbook counter-attack and grabs what must be the winner! It comes from Newcastle's free-kick. Mata plays the ball into the feet of Rashford on the left, his reverse flick finds Fernandes who finishes emphatically.

89' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-3 Man United (Wan-Bissaka). The full-back scores his first goal for the club to wrap up the points! Wan-Bissaka plays a lovely give-and-go with Rashford before the defender unloads a shot into the roof of the net.

90'+6 - GOAL! Newcastle 1-4 Man United (Rashford). Rashford puts the gloss on an impressive performance! Fernandes flights the ball over the top of the defence and Rashford races past Krafth to finish past the helpless Darlow.

KEY STATS

Manchester United enjoyed their 10th comeback win against Newcastle in the Premier League, the most by any side against a single opponent in the competition.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the 116th different player to score for Manchester United in the Premier League in what is his 38th league appearance for the club.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 19 goals in his 18 Premier League appearances for Manchester United (11 goals, eight assists), scoring in each of his last three games.

Fernandes missed his first penalty for Man United in what was his 11th taken from the spot since he joined the club in January 2020 (one miss, 10 scored).

