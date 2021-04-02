A late goal from Arsenal loanee Joe Willock earned Newcastle a vital point in their fight for Premier League survival as they drew 2-2 with Tottenham.

It looked set to be a frustrating afternoon for the home side, who like Spurs under Mourinho have come under-fire for Steve Bruce’s supposed negative tactics during their poor form.

Not only did they play surprisingly positive football, but they dominated in terms of chances and got a deserved equaliser late on.

Joelinton bagged just his second Premier League goal of the season to give Newcastle the lead in the 28th minute.

Their pressing high up the pitch caused Japhet Tanganga to clumsily lose the ball and allow Sean Longstaff to tee up the Brazilian for a rare goal.

However, their fun was over just two minutes later due to a defensive error of their own. Emil Krafth tried to shepherd Giovani Lo Celso’s pass to safety instead of clearing it, which allowed Harry Kane to bundle the ball into the goal and equalise.

A few minutes later Kane then gave Tottenham the lead with an incisive touch and finish from Tanguy Ndombele’s pass after finding space in the right side of the box.

Substitute Joe Willock ensured the points were to be shared late on, firing in a dramatic late equaliser from close-range off the crossbar.

Newcastle are now three points clear of the relegation zone ahead of next weekend's encounter with Burnley, while Spurs remain in fifth ahead of their match-up with Manchester United.

TALKING POINT - STEVE BRUCE THE INNOVATOR?

