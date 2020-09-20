A Neal Maupay brace and Aaron Connolly strike gave Brighton their first win of the new Premier League season, with the Seagulls just too good for Newcastle United.

It took the visitors to St James’ Park just four minutes to find the back of the net, with Maupay converting from 12 yards out after Allan Saint-Maximim had brought down Tariq Lamptey inside the penalty box.

League Cup Brighton thrash Portsmouth to reach League Cup third round 17/09/2020 AT 19:31

And Brighton doubled their advantage three minutes when Maupay turned home a low cross from Leandro Trossard, with the goal awarded following a lengthy VAR check for a potential offside in the build-up.

Newcastle United made a change for the start of the second half, with Miguel Almiron on for Andy Carroll, but Brighton remained in control and put the finishing touches on the victory with a third goal through Connolly, who curled home a finish after good work by Maupay.

Yves Bissouma was shown a late red card for a back heel flick into the face of Jamal Lewis, but the decision did little to change the match, with the three points already in the bag for the away side.

TALKING POINT - Tariq Lamptey has joined the ranks of great English right backs

It’s fair to say Tariq Lamptey has caught the eye in his first two Premier League appearances of the season. Had the 19-year-old played the full match rather than just 58 minutes, he would have been Man of the Match. Lamptey was the most influential player when he was on the pitch and has joined the ranks of great English right backs. Gareth Southgate certainly isn’t short for choice in that position.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Neal Maupay (Brighton)

Maupay got Brighton up and running within four minutes by converting from the penalty spot, but his finish just a few minutes later was made to look easy when it wasn’t at all. The French striker doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but this was a demonstration of what he offers, creating the opportunity for Connolly to score the Seagulls’ third goal of the afternoon.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle United - Darlow 5, Manquillo 5, Fernandez 5, Lascelles 4, Lewis 5, Hayden 4, Shelvey 4, Hendrick 4, Saint-Maximin 3, Carroll 4, Wilson 5. Subs - Fraser 5, Almiron 6, Joelinton 5.

Brighton - Ryan 6, Lamptey 9, White 8, Webster 7, Dunk 7, Connolly 8, Bissouma 6, Maupay 9, Trossard 7, Alzate 6, March 6. Subs - Lallana 5, Burn 6, Jahanbakhsh 3.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ GOAL! Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton: Brighton have an early lead at St James' Park! The VAR decided that it was indeed a penalty kick, with Saint-Maximim coming through the back of Lamptey, and Maupay converted from 12 yards out, slamming his shot into the back of the net.

8’ GOAL! Newcastle 0-2 Brighton: After a lengthy VAR check, the goal is given! What a start for the Seagulls! Trossard got down the right side and crossed for Maupay to finish. It was a very nice, side-foot finish from the Brighton striker! Is there any way back for Newcastle?

83’ GOAL! Newcastle 0-3 Brighton: And that should be the points in the bag for Brighton. Maupay drives into the opposition half and plays the pass out to Connolly at the right time and the Republic of Ireland international curls home a wonderful finish into the far corner!

88’ SENT OFF! After a lengthy VAR check, Bissouma is shown a red for a backheel flick into the face of Lewis. There was no intent in that, but the referee has decided it was excessive force.

KEY STATS

Newcastle United failed to register a single shot on target.

Neal Maupay’s brace was the fastest brace scored in a Premier League match since Edin Dzeko in 2012.

Premier League More questions than answers for Chelsea after Brighton win – The Warm-Up 15/09/2020 AT 07:22