Nicolas Pepe was sent off for a headbutt during Arsenal’s match with Leeds United in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old Ivorian clashed off the ball with Ezgjan Alioski early in the second half, with referee Anthony Taylor sending him off after briefly consulting with VAR.
Premier League
Woodwork saves Arsenal at Leeds as Pepe sees red
It was the latest damaging blow for Arsenal, whose wait for an open play goal in the Premier League stretched over seven hours during the match.
Pepe arrived for a club-record £72 million in 2019 but has struggled to make a major impact in north London.
Premier League
Everton must shore up their defence, says boss Ancelotti
Premier League
Calvert-Lewin scores twice as Fulham's struggles continue