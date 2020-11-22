Nicolas Pepe was sent off for a headbutt during Arsenal’s match with Leeds United in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old Ivorian clashed off the ball with Ezgjan Alioski early in the second half, with referee Anthony Taylor sending him off after briefly consulting with VAR.

It was the latest damaging blow for Arsenal, whose wait for an open play goal in the Premier League stretched over seven hours during the match.

Pepe arrived for a club-record £72 million in 2019 but has struggled to make a major impact in north London.

