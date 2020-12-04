Jose Mourinho is confident that he can count on striker Harry Kane for Tottenham's home meeting with Arsenal on Sunday, despite the England star's injury.
The in-form 27-year-old missed Thursday's Europa League trip to LASK thanks to an unspecified injury and was considered a doubt for the north London derby.
However, Mourinho is expecting that he will have returned to full fitness by Sunday to face his side's fierce rivals, against whom he has scored 10 goals.
"I believe he is going to be fit," Mourinho said after his team reached the last 32 of the Europa League.
"I'm not sure. He's having treatment, but I could be doing some bluff and pretend he's in trouble, but he's not and I think he'll play [against Arsenal]."
Arsenal have lost four of their last six Premier League games and travel to Spurs in 14th place in the table, with their local rivals in top spot ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.