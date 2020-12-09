Zinedine Zidane has long been a member of the Paul Pogba fan club. Back in 2013, as speculation swirled over a move to Real Madrid, he claimed Pogba had the potential to “become one of the best players ever.” His admiration of the player has remained even as Pogba has struggled at Manchester United, every so often sending the midfielder a compliment through the media, swirling speculation that the two Frenchmen might one day be united in Spain.

It’s been apparent for some time that Pogba’s world record return to Old Trafford was a mistake for all concerned. The transfer that should have happened in the summer of 2016 was the one that would have seen Pogba become a ‘Galactico,’ as has seemingly been his destiny and his personal desire from the moment he broke through at Juventus.

Mino Raiola has only been too keen to amplify rumours of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but even by the notions agent’s usual standards he has been especially bullish in his remarks this week, claiming Pogba’s time at Manchester United is “over” and raising the prospect of a transfer in January. “Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to,” he said. “Paul needs a new team, a change of air.”

At this point, United would likely be thankful to see the back of Pogba. The problem now, however, might be finding a club willing to reimburse the Old Trafford club on the £89 million fee they paid for the 27-year-old four years ago. Juventus and Real Madrid have been mentioned as potential destinations. Juve at least know what Pogba can offer, but why would the latter want a problem who has regressed so dramatically in recent years?

Jamie Carragher summed up the views of many fans, and maybe even the fears of United, by questioning what options Pogba might have on Monday Night Football. "I don’t know where he’s going to go. Who is going to have him?” said the former Liverpool defender turned pundit. “There is no chance in the world Real Madrid or Barcelona will buy him. I will be flabbergasted if they come in for him.”

Even accounting for his seemingly warm relationship with Zidane, Pogba wouldn’t be the most natural of fits for Real Madrid. At present, Zidane is dependent, perhaps excessively so, on the midfield three of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Lukas Modric. Pogba would have to break up this unit to force his way into the lineup.

He would need to replace one of the three. Modric would be the obvious candidate, with the Croatian into the twilight of his career and out of contract next summer. While Pogba is best as an attack-minded midfielder, like Modric, he approaches the game in a different way. Pogba needs space to work in, while Modric is so important to the way Real Madrid break down low defensive blocks - the likes they face almost every week in La Liga.

Even if Pogba were to replace Modric, Zidane would have change to move Kroos to accommodate him, with the Frenchman best on the left side of a midfield three. Kroos tends to play in that position and so the German would either have to play at the base, where Casemiro is so trusted, or on the right. Being a right footer, this would be less than ideal.

Zidane, however, might like the notion of changing the nature of his midfield. The Frenchman has frequently spoken about how he wants his side to be full of hard-running players. Pogba would certainly fulfil that criteria. There’s reason to believe he would dovetail nicely with Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard in particular, both who play down the left. As a unit, this could be a real hub for Real Madrid.

The redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabeu, coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic, has hit Real Madrid’s finances hard, with the club making not one new signing in the last window. Pogba would be an expensive recruit, and if Real Madrid are going to spend big on a new ‘Galactico’ there’s a sense it will be on Kylian Mbappe, who they chased for years. But contrary to what Carragher says, there are plenty reasons why Real Madrid might want Pogba.

