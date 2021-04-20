Pep Guardiola has launched a scathing attack on the European Super League, calling a league without promotion or relegation "not a sport" and has requested that all owners from the 12 clubs clarify their stance.

Guardiola was critical of the plans but admits he was "uncomfortable" about being asked about the competition when he feels the owners should be the ones being asked the questions.

"It is not a sport where the relation between effort and success does not exist," the Spaniard said in the heated press conference.

It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed, it is not a sport where it doesn't matter when you lose.

The Spaniard is an admirer of the competitive nature of the Premier League and said it was wrong if clubs such as Leicester City or West Ham United, both challenging for qualification to the Champions League this season, could be denied that dream.

"That's why I said many times I want the best competition as strong as possible, especially the Premier League," he said.

"It's not fair when one team fights and fights and arrives at the top and it cannot be qualified because the success is already guaranteed for a few clubs."

Guardiola wants his players to be focused on the Villa clash, but says own club has to provide greater clarity over the details.

"[The European Super League] is an embryo that is not yet breathing," Guardiola said.

"That is the reality. We're going to play the Champions League next week and try to reach the final and next season we're going to play European competitions because we deserve it and won it on the pitch.

"The players have to be focused on Aston Villa. Like all the managers said, we did our job.

The right people have to clarify, they have the obligation and duty as soon as possible to come out all around the world and clarify what the situation is and why they took their decisions.

"Ajax have four or five Champions League titles but will not be there? They have to clarify that for all of us. Every club defends its position.

"Don't be cynical. Everyone makes their own interests. When you talk about the Premier League and UEFA, they look after their interests.

"UEFA have also failed. They have to communicate and be in touch before. They have to clarify because I don't have all the information to give my opinion. We fought about five substitutions and every team looked at themselves."

