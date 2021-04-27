The Kroenke family has issued a statement making clear Arsenal are not for sale.

The Gunners owners have come under fire for signing up to the failed Super League project, and Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek said at the weekend he would be keen to discuss purchasing the club.

“In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club,” a joint statement from Stan and Josh Kroenke read.

“We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”

Gunners fans staged a mass protest outside the Emirates Stadium on Friday, making clear their desire for the owners to sell the club.

While Arsenal fans are unhappy with the club’s decision to join the failed Super League project, there is also unrest over the Gunners’ struggles on the field.

Arsenal are down in 10th in the Premier League, with their one chance of salvaging something from the season being the Europa League. The Gunners face Villarreal over two legs in the semi-finals.

