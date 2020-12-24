Football

'Not something we talk about' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays down title talk at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed talk of his side challenging for this year's Premier League title. United's 2-0 victory at Everton in Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final was their 14th consecutive away win in domestic competition and they last failed to win on the road in non-European competition against Tottenham Hotspur back in June.

00:01:08, 95 views, 10 hours ago