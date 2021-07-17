Gareth Bale will not be returning to Tottenham for the 2021/22 Premier League season, new boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed.

Wales star Bale spent last term on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid, and enjoyed a decent end to the campaign after struggling earlier in the season.

He is under contract to Real Madrid for one more season, but there are doubts about what if any role he will play in Spain next term.

With Bale’s future up in the air, new boss Nuno was pressed on whether the forward would return for a second spell on loan at the club.

Nuno’s response left no room for manoeuvre, as he said: "Gareth Bale will not be part of our squad.”

Bale is currently on his summer holiday, following his efforts with Wales at Euro 2020, but he will report back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

There has been managerial change at Real, with Carlo Ancelotti installed as the successor to Zinedine Zidane.

The former Everton boss worked with Bale during his earlier spell in the Spanish capital, with the pair winning the Champions League together in 2014, so there is the possibility that the Italian coach will count on the Welshman in the new season.

While Bale will not be part of Nuno’s plans at Tottenham, the Portuguese feels new blood is required in north London.

"Yes, we need to bring in some things that we don't already have,” Nuno said. “We have to bring in people who besides being a good player is a good human being because that is where everything starts."

