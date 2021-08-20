Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Tanguy Ndombele won’t be involved in Tottenham Hotspur’s matchday squad for Sunday’s Premier League fixture away to Wolves.

Ndombele has yet to feature in a competitive match for Spurs since the appointment of Nuno as the North London club’s new manager, leading to speculation over why the Frenchman has been pushed to the side.

"I can be completely honest with you, Tanguy is not going to be involved in the squad on Sunday,” Nuno admitted when asked whether the midfielder would feature against Wolves at Molineux.

Tottenham paid a club-record transfer fee of €62 million to sign Ndombele from Lyon in the summer of 2019, but the 24-year-old has struggled with injury and a lack of consistency since joining.

Jose Mourinho publicly questioned Ndombele’s fitness levels before the Frenchman forced his way back into the Spurs first team.

Nuno had better news regarding the fitness of new signing Cristian Romero who was seen holding his knee towards the end of Spurs’ Europa Conference League qualifying defeat to Pacos de Ferreira.

"I think it was due to fatigue, it was his first game in a while, he played 90 minutes intensely,” he said.

“In the second half we were unbalanced and there were a few situations, but I think it was fatigue. He is well today and he is recovering, but he is OK.”

