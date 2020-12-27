Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo praised his players for showing the determination to recover from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home with Tottenham on Sunday night.

Tanguy Ndomble put the home side ahead early in the first half, but Roman Saiss equalised for Santo’s men with just minutes remaining.

Speaking after the game, he said: "It was a tough game, a difficult game that started very badly for us. We conceded in the first minute and that requires a lot of character. We played a good game after that.

"We were always chasing Tottenham, it was hard work. We didn't concede many chances and we had good spells in the game.”

The Portuguese lamented conceding an early goal, but was pleased his young side had the resilience to mount a comeback.

"I think we performed really well. We played a good game and were very intense and very aggressive against a dangerous side,” he said.

"It's a learning process. We demand focus from the start and we know the edge is not there with no fans. It happens and you have to react.

"We stayed in the game and defended well. We have a squad of young players that we trust. We are trying to build a good team."

Nuno also celebrated the fact that Raul Jimenez could attend as the Mexican striker recovers from a fractured skull.

"It was good to have Raul Jimenez here, nice to have him around and see that he is improving."

