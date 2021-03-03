Ole Gunnar Solsakjer has expressed disappointment with his Manchester United side’s performance in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

For the third game in succession in all competitions, following stalemates with Real Sociedad and Chelsea, the Red Devils drew 0-0.

Solskjaer conceded it is human nature that some players’ levels dip due to fatigue, but was unhappy with the lack of quality and tempo on show at Selhurst Park.

“Disappointing and just a little bit off,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports of his side’s performance. “When you are off, if you are not spot on then you are not going to win games as Palace are a side that are always going to make it difficult for you.

First half we were too slow. We played well for a little while but could not score the goal. Second half we never got going.

“Sometimes it is just human nature when you don’t work at your best.

“It’s been a long season, but I’m not going to blame that as everyone has had the same season. So of course that is part of it.

“You are playing against a good team who make you play the way they want you to at times when you don’t have the quality and tempo that we should have.

"There were times in the first half when we had some good passing, quality passing and built some pressure. But we kept giving it away easily and you don’t build momentum.”

David De Gea was absent due to a personal matter, and Solskajer would not put a timeframe for the Spaniard’s return.

“It is a private matter,” Solskjaer said of his absent goalkeeper. “It will take the time that it takes.”

Liverpool confirmed earlier in the day that they would prevent players from heading on international duty if they were forced to quarantine on their return.

Solskjaer can see the sense in that stance, and will have conversations with his players.

“It does not make sense to travel when we are paying them if they have to come back and be away for 10 days,” the Norwegian said. “So that is a chat we will have with the players.”

