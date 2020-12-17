Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chris Wilder were seen exchanging words on the sidelines in the closing stages of Manchester United's 3-2 win over Sheffield United.

Tensions were high with the Old Trafford side holding on for an edgy victory after David McGoldrick pulled one back late on for the hosts at Bramall Lane, with Dean Henderson pulling off a fine save to prevent an equaliser to make amends for an early error.

The two managers were seen making heated remarks with full-time approaching, wagging their fingers and squaring up to each other.

After the game, Solskjaer admitted that he was getting tense in the final minutes of the encounter.

"It wasn't comfortable at all towards the end," he told BBC Sport.

"We made it difficult for ourselves again after a slow start but then we played some brilliant stuff. When they get that second goal it's not comfortable at all.

"We have got good players and today we found the spaces behind them really well. Why are we winning away from home? Maybe teams... I don't know, I don't know.

"He [Dean Henderson] dillied and dallied on the ball for the first goal. We saw the good and bad from him today because he made a great save towards the end.

"We need to sharpen up at home. Sunday [Leeds at home] will be a massive test for us. It's a big derby for us. We've been waiting for years to get this game on."

