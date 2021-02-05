Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Edinson Cavani will be fit for Manchester United’s clash with Everton on Saturday.

The forward has added a cutting edge to the United attack following his move from Paris Saint-Germain, but he lasted only 45 minutes of the 9-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday.

United boss Solskjaer has described it as a "bad ankle knock", but is confident the Uruguayan striker will be fit for the visit of Everton.

"Edinson should be available, yeah, definitely," Solskjaer said of a player who has scored twice against Everton already this season. "He got a bad ankle knock there.

"Eric [Bailly] is a doubt and apart from that everyone's raring to go."

The win over Southampton followed a loss to Sheffield United and draw with Arsenal, and Solskjaer is calling for consistency from his players.

“Keep doing the right things, keep creating good habits, making sure we’re ready for every game,” Solskjaer said at his press conference on Friday.

The more games we play in a short space of time, we don't have time to sit back and relax and enjoy the last game. That’s a good thing, because if you sit back and think 'well, we scored nine and that’ll come by itself', it isn’t. We have to make sure we start the game in the same way as we did last time. Against Everton, we face a really hard challenge again.

"I don't think anyone will get carried away with the scoreline because we know we played against 10 men for the full game and of course that's demoralising when they lose the players like they did."

Saturday's game will be on the 63rd anniversary of the Munich air disaster, in which eight United players were among the 23 fatalities, and Solskjaer said it was important to put on a fitting performance.

"It's a big day for everyone and has always been an emotional one. Hopefully we can put the team out that shows the Manchester United spirit," he said. “It’s only the fourth time it's played on the actual anniversary [in the Premier League]. It’s important that we put on a fitting performance and hopefully we can honour them with a result.”

With additional reporting from Reuters

