Edinson Cavani has held positive talks over his future at Manchester United, but Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is exploring other options.

The forward has impressed since joining United on a free transfer last October, but his future is up in the air as he only signed a one-season deal.

There is an option in place to extend by a further 12 months, but the player’s father cast doubt on that happening when he said his son was unhappy in England.

"My son is not happy in England and wants to return nearer his family” the player’s father was quoted as saying. “He wants to play in South America.

“I want Edinson to play for a team which fights for important trophies. He has had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and would like to play for Boca.

“At the halfway point of the year, he’d like to return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue there [in Manchester]. He wants to return.”

Solskjaer is aware of the reports, but says conversations are continuing over a possible 12-month extension.

“We’re speaking to Eddy," Solskjaer said in the Mirror . "Edinson is a top striker and whatever he decides to do, let’s see. We’re in good dialogue with him."

Solskjaer is not focusing all his attentions on Cavani, and hinted he has other irons in the fire as he knows the value of a top-class striker.

He added: “We want a competitive squad and we need someone up there to score the goals for us.

"So we’re looking at it.”

Cavani has said little with regard to his future in the days since his father broke ground, and he is currently working on his fitness following four games out with a muscle injury.

United face Leicester City in the quarter finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

