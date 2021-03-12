Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the club have opened contract talks with Eric Bailly.

The Ivory Coast international arrived at Old Trafford from Villarreal in 2016 with a huge reputation, but his time at the club has been hampered by injuries.

The defender’s fitness levels have improved this term, and Solskjaer clearly feels the 26-year-old is worth persevering with as he confirmed talks are underway.

“Yeah, we have started talking to Eric and Eric’s representatives,” Solskjaer said . “Eric is keeping fitter for longer and you can see his performances as well. I have been very happy with him.

"His playing style has made him miss too many games because 100 games, that’s not enough for the period that he has been here. He is getting more and more robust. He is one we are talking to.”

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been Solskjaer’s preferred centre-back pairing this term, but Bailly’s pace is a huge asset when he is fit.

If he can stay clear of injury, he could prove to be a fine partner for Maguire - albeit Solskjaer may look to add to his defensive options in the summer transfer window.

Solskjaer confirmed in his press conference that he is looking for United to play a higher line in defence. That would suit Bailly’s style of play, but the Norwegian says it is a gradually process.

“We want to press high but it is about finding the right moment,” he said. “We don’t really have too much time on the training field to work on little details but we are trying to drip feed them in.”

