Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he was disappointed to come away from Liverpool with a point, but says that mindset shows how far Manchester United have progressed.

Liverpool dominated the early stages of the contest, but United had two huge second-half chances through Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba that were repelled by Reds keeper Alisson.

Premier League United stay top after holding Liverpool to goalless draw 6 HOURS AGO

Solskjaer’s side remain top of the league following the draw at Anfield, but the Norwegian felt the Red Devils could have done more.

"I don’t think we played well enough,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "We did not impose ourselves on the game, especially in the first half.

“I think we grew into the game and towards the end we had two massive chances to win the game, and two brilliant saves from the keeper.

'Disappointed' just to draw says Solskjaer after United draw with Liverpool

“We can play better, we know that. We can be more composed, have the ball more. I thought we gave the ball away too often.

“Some moments we missed. When Marcus [Rashford] makes his runs in behind, sometimes we don’t need to pass every time and sometimes we missed the pass.

“There are a couple of things we need to improve on.

I am a bit disappointed at the moment. We wanted to get a result. We didn't but it might be okay if we win the next one.

“I think we could have been better on the ball with more quality.

“We can play better, but we are coming away with a point which shows how far we have come in a year, six months.”

United battle giants for French wonderkid - Euro Papers

Pogba passed up a huge chance when shooting straight at Alisson from eight yards, but Solskjaer felt the France international played superbly on the right-hand side of midfield.

“I thought Paul was absolutely brilliant,” the United boss said. “We knew he had to do a job defensively. Block and help out with [Andy] Robertson and I thought he was excellent.

“He should have got the goal his performance deserved."

Premier League Pogba: Beating Liverpool would put us on their level 15/01/2021 AT 09:49