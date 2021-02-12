Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted to taking a keen interest in the progress of Erling Haaland, and said he expects his fellow Norwegian to have a great career when asked if he was interested in signing the forward.

Haaland spent the best part of two years working under Solskjaer at Molde, before taking his career to new heights with Red Bull Salzburg and now Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has only been at Dortmund for a little over a year, but is already being linked with a move away.

Given how high his stock is at present, it’s no surprise that United are being linked with bids for the forward.

Solskjaer’s relationship with the forward makes for obvious links, but the Red Devils boss was giving nothing away when asked if United are ready to battle the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid for the Norway international.

"Erling will have a fantastic career,” Solskjaer told VG. “I’m following Erling. I've always said that.

"Was it 18 months we had together or something? Almost two years, maybe. A wonderful time."

Solskjaer said earlier on Friday that he wants more from his attackers, so would likely be open to adding striking reinforcements to his Old Trafford squad. There are few better prospects in the world game than Haaland.

“He will definitely have a great career for both Norway and his club," Solskjaer said. "He is doing incredibly well for Dortmund, so we'll see where he ends up.

We will do what we can to become a better team, then he will do what he can to become a better player.

“Where does he end up? I do not want to say anything other than that, that I wish him all the best.”

