Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on fans to avoid further violent protests ahead of Thursday's rescheduled Premier League home game against Liverpool.

British media reported further protests are planned ahead of Thursday's game. Security has also been increased around Old Trafford before their game against Leicester City later on Tuesday.

"Security measures are being looked at and I hope we can keep the protests, if there are protests, keep them down to loud voices and nothing violent," Solskjaer said.

"We want to listen, the players want to play the game, we're playing Liverpool and of course we want to beat Liverpool and we want to beat Leicester so we're going to do everything we can for our fans to celebrate what we're doing on the pitch."

United are second on 70 points after 34 games, 10 points behind Manchester City, who have played a game more.

