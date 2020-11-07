Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised the Premier League, saying his Manchester United side were "set up to fail" by playing on Saturday lunchtime after a Champions League midweek fixture in Turkey.

United beat Everton 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, which lifts some of the pressure off the Norwegian as United entered the game off the back of a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. Three days earlier, they lost 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is far from pleased with the scheduling and labelled their packed schedule "a joke" and "an absolute shambles".

"We were set up to fail," he told BT Sport.

"I said to you before that I wanted to talk about the kick-off time. They set up the boys to fail.

We went to Turkey on Wednesday, we've had loads of games this season already, and Thursday night we're back in, and we're playing Saturday lunchtime. It's an absolute shambles.

"I can't praise the boys enough for the character they've shown today. Them boys deserve better.

"The authorities have set us up to fail. How can they set us up, after a Champions League game on Wednesday night in Turkey, to play Saturday midday?

"[What about] Liverpool-City? They played on Tuesday and play on Sunday. Who is responsible for that? I've had enough.

"We have to understand in these times, how mentally draining this is, how physically draining this is, and you set us up like this? We've lost Luke Shaw because of that.

It's a joke.

