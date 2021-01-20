Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said their improvement this season has shown he is the right man for the job and urged his players to maintain the momentum in the Premier League title race.

"Hopefully I have proved I can help the club going forwards," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Wednesday's league clash against Fulham.

transfers Odegaard asks to leave Real Madrid - Paper Round 8 HOURS AGO

"Personally I have felt very strong backing and leadership from the club, which has made the journey that we've been on - ups and downs - clear."

At the halfway stage of the campaign, Solskjaer said United must not take their foot off the pedal.

"It is not about getting there once -- that is the easy bit to go up the league," he added.

"Staying there is the challenge and that is the challenge we are looking forward to - focusing on every game and building this squad and hope that in the end we can lift the trophy."

Solskjaer also spoke about Manchester United's recruitment, saying the club only sign players that fit into their overall long-term strategy.

"We're not here for a quick fix," he added.

"We have players who have a long-term role to play. Even if it's, say Edinson [Cavani] coming in at the age of 33, he still has a part-long term by who he is, and how he comes in and what he does to the club and to the players."

Additional reporting from Reuters.

Madrid launch outrageous Mbappe plan - Euro Papers

Premier League Solskjaer reluctant to upset Man Utd balance with transfer exits 14 HOURS AGO