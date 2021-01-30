Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his side's performance in the 0-0 draw with Arsenal, saying his players created enough chances to win the Emirates Stadium match.

Both sides squandered opportunities to claim all three points, with Edinson Cavani twice shooting wide from close range for the visitors and Willian particularly culpable for the hosts.

The stalemate means United have dropped five points in a week after their shock loss to relegation favourites Sheffield United but the Norwegian remains encouraged by what he saw in London.

"Good performance, two massive chances in the second half but unfortunately it wasn't to be," he told Sky Sports.

"We had the greater share of possession, the better chances, there was a spell in the second half we dropped off but apart from that I'm pleased with the boys.

"I felt we had the upper hand but didn't get Paul [Pogba] in the game and we wanted him to get on the ball more and Anthony [Martial] to drive at them. We wanted Paul to dictate the play more.

"It [was] definitely a disappointing one [losing to Sheffield United on Wednesday]. Today they did what they should do. You can't control if they take the chances or not.

"We take the point and move on to Southampton on Tuesday. It's like an NBA season this, on the road again."

His defender Luke Shaw, however, was less than impressed with some of his team-mates' finishing at the Emirates.

"[It's] two points dropped I feel. I felt we were in control, Arsenal had a spell but we were comfortable and had countless massive chances we haven't taken.

"It would have been a brilliant result winning here, we have to be winning these games.

"The chances we had, I don't think it's acceptable to come away with a point - I haven't been in the changing room yet but I'm sure the lads will be disappointed.

"At times we were too slow. Second half we were sloppy and gave the ball away. We didn't look like we wanted to play. We created the chances and failed to score again and it cost us two points.

"We dropped points in midweek and again here. If we want to be in the title race we have to be winning these games. I don't know what more to say."

