Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the media are targeting Mason Greenwood and starting to “go after” him in reports.

Greenwood’s behaviour off the pitch has been scrutinised after he broke Covid-19 protocols in Iceland with England team-mate Phil Foden. Gareth Southgate dropped both players from the Three Lions squad as a result.

Premier League Rashford campaign to extend school meal vouchers rejected by UK government 15/10/2020 AT 13:49

Multiple English outlets reported this week that the 19-year-old winger was warned about his punctuality in training, but Solskjaer has rubbished the reports.

"Mason made a mistake this summer with England and suddenly the whole English press go after him," Solskjaer said.

Asked by a journalist if Greenwood is making himself a target, he said: "I have to disappoint you [media], he is never late for training.

"He is never a problem when he is on the training ground. He is always on time. I have seen the stories and some ex-United players talking about him and they don't know what they are talking about.

"We have photographers outside the training ground every day, they can see he is on time every day. I don't know where these stories have come from.

"He has a good family behind him. He has had a good background in the academy. He is a good trainer. He trains really well. I cannot believe all these stories about him not being professional."

SOLSKJAER BACKS 'LEADER' TUANZEBE

Axel Tuanzebe impressed against PSG in the Champions League Image credit: Getty Images

Solskjaer says Axel Tuanzebe can enjoy a long career at the Premier League club and needs to improve his consistency to realise his full potential.

Tuanzebe, who has suffered a number of injuries, kept Kylian Mbappe and Neymar quiet in his first game in 10 months as United overcame Paris St Germain 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday and Solskjaer was full of praise for the 22-year-old centre back.

"It was a great performance by a kid who's not played for 10 months. I'm delighted for him, such a professional character... he works really hard, been thorough in rehab," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Chelsea.

"I'm pleased for him. Now it's about getting consistency in his performances, he's got to stay injury-free but I think he can kick on, he's a leader.

"He can play right back, centre back, midfield, he's a boy who takes responsibility for his own development and he's doing everything he can to have a long career at United and get that consistency."

Additional reporting from Reuters.

Premier League Maguire to remain Manchester United captain 12/09/2020 AT 12:05