Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted there will only be minimal changes at Manchester United in the January transfer window, as he feels a raft of departures would hamper their title push.

United are unbeaten in the Premier League since November 1 and are currently top of the table, two points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Premier League Fernandes not in need of a rest insists Solskjaer 5 HOURS AGO

A number of players have been linked with January exits from Old Trafford, notably forward Jesse Lingard, goalkeeper Sergio Romero and defenders Marcos Rojo and Brandon Williams.

Solskjaer can understand players’ frustration with a lack of playing time, but feels sanctioning a host of departures could unsettle their balance and take away the advantage they have secured on account of keeping the majority of the squad fit and playing well.

“I don't want to go into individuals,” Solskjaer said ahead of the Premier League game with Fulham on Wednesday. “We can allow maybe one or two more to go out.

“But then it’s one of the strengths we have is that we have had a deep squad with strength and depth.

“We don't want to give our advantage away by easing off on our players, so I can't really give you a better answer than that.”

'Why is it all Mourinho's fault?' - Why Dele needs to look in the mirror if he joins PSG

United have made one move in the January window by bringing Amad Diallo to the club from Atalanta, and Solskjaer said the teenage winger could be involved with the first team in the near future.

Following the trip to Fulham on Wednesday, United take a break from league action as they tackle Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Premier League Solskjaer 'disappointed' with United's point at Liverpool 17/01/2021 AT 19:15