Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left to lament the chances his Manchester United side missed as they drew 2-2 against Leicester City in an entertaining Boxing Day draw.

Bruno Fernandes thought he had given the visitors the win at the King Power Stadium after putting United 2-1 up with just over 10 minutes to go, but Axel Tuanzebe diverted Jamie Vardy's shot into his own net soon after to ensure the points were shared.

The draw brought to an end United's 10-game winning streak away from home in the Premier League and Solskjaer was frustrated that his troops could not see out the win.

"Disappointed we didn't win today because we had loads of big chances and we could've finished it off but they're a dangerous side, the goal from Jamie Vardy just shows his quality," he told BT Sport.

"Both goals should've been closed down quicker - the first one definitely and the second one we should manage to stop the cross. You always look at goals conceded, what we should've or could've done better.

"Of course we've got a game in three days - we have an extra recovery day which we will use wisely. One point is not the worst result but we're disappointed to not get the three points against a tough side."

Marcus Rashford scored United's first goal, having previously missed a fine chance to break the deadlock, and Solskjaer was pleased to see how the England forward recovered from the disappointment.

"It was a good goal from Marcus Rashford as well and I'm glad he scored. He knows the first chance was a glorious one [missed chance in the first half]. Missing that is just one of those things."

