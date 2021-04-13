Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son has weighed in on the war of words between his father and Jose Mourinho, making the point that he 'always gets fed'.

The Manchester United manager took issue with the behaviour of Son Heung-Min during his side's 3-1 win over Tottenham , after the South Korean appeared to go down theatrically when caught by the arm of Scott McTominay.

After VAR determined the United midfielder was guilty of a foul, Solskjaer had joked that he would not feed his son if he behaved like the Spurs forward.

Transfers Exclusive: Spurs line up move for 'Austria's Peter Crouch', Jose safe for now 5 HOURS AGO

Mourinho produced a spiky response , saying it was lucky that Son had a better father than Solskjaer's son.

But Noah Solskjaer has come to the defence of his dad in local Norwegian newspaper Tidens Krav.

"I always get fed, I can assure you of that," the 20-year-old midfielder told the paper, adding that his Norwegian team-mates had teased him over the incident, asking whether or not he'd had breakfast.

"I have never lain down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost," he added.

The incident led to United having a goal disallowed after Edinson Cavani thought he'd given Solskjaer's side the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son then went on to put the home side in front just before half-time before goals from Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood turned their game in United's favour.

'Jose and I are friends' - Solskjaer on Mourinho spat

Premier League 'I'm really down' - Son visibly upset and apologises to fans after United defeat YESTERDAY AT 09:13