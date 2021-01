Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'very happy' as Manchester United join Liverpool at top of Premier League table

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his players after their 2-1 win over Aston Villa that saw them join Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, but urged them to be more clinical in front of goal. "Of course, we are very happy with the position we've found ourselves in. It's just a big difference if you look 10 months back."

