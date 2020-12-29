Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United’s win over Wolves is a “big step forward” after they moved two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

United continued their strong run of form thanks to a late winner from Marcus Rashford.

They are undefeated in the league since November 1 and Solskjaer was pleased with the manner of the win, with United scoring their latest winner in a Premier League home game since September 2009.

“It was a point we brought up early in the season in a meeting; we didn’t win many points towards the end of game and we have a tradition for it at this club," he said.

"That has happened so many times at that end and now we have won quite a few points towards the end of games and that is both a mental and physical aspect.

“We’ve got a group now that is more robust both mentally and physically. We have gone through some tough training periods, played loads of games and they are getting fitter and fitter. The fitter you are the more you can do. But mentally as well it gives you a boost knowing you can win games towards the end.”

Victory moves United up to second in the league, but Solskjaer says “we cannot get too far ahead of ourselves”.

“We just focus on the next game. We have got to a decent position at the moment but the season hasn’t even reached halfway.

“We didn’t perform as well as we want to but we won a game against a very difficult side to play against.

"It’s the first league in the win for me against them. There have never been many goals in the games but for me this is a big step forward, that you don’t play well but you win.”

