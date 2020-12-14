Gerard Houllier established his connection with Liverpool long before he managed the club that bears the city’s name. As a university student the Frenchman, who has died at the age of 73, spent a year teaching at Alsop comprehensive school. Goodison Park was less than 400 yards away from his place of work but the young man was drawn to Anfield.

Everton won the title during his time on Merseyside but Houllier was entranced by the Kop. He could not imagine in September 1969 when he entered the ground for the first time that one day banners bearing his face would be waved by Liverpool supporters. Or that he would bring such joy to the famous old stadium.

Premier League Only 4 PL clubs allowed fans as London's Tier 3 move puts Arsenal's next match behind closed doors 3 HOURS AGO

His was an unlikely success story. The journey from teacher to elite football manager was improbable in the 1970s and likely impossible today. Starting at Le Touquet, a club situated in a tiny, coastal resort on the English Channel, he rose rapidly and within two decades was coaching the national side. As France’s technical director he played a crucial part in creating the team that won the 1998 World Cup. As great as his achievements were in his home nation, Houllier’s name will always be associated with Liverpool.

The rise of French football coincided with Anfield’s decline. Arsene Wenger transformed not only Arsenal but the domestic game. Liverpool needed an injection of similar ideas and Gallic flair. The problem was that the club already had a manager.

Roy Evans was in charge. The Scouser had spent almost three decades at Anfield before being given the top job and was widely admired and respected. Evans was unsackable. So in 1998 Liverpool appointed Houllier as joint manager with the incumbent.

There was no real parity. Houllier knew who was in charge and did not hide the fact. After five incoherent months Evans walked away. The break from the Boot Room tradition established by Bill Shankly was almost complete. There was some scepticism and disappointment on Merseyside but change was necessary.

Houllier’s approach was different and not everyone liked his methods. He found a club mired in a different age with a failing culture and a view of professionalism that was more than a decade out of date. It was necessary to instil a new sense of discipline.

Improvement came rapidly. The 2000-01 season will go down as one of Anfield’s golden campaigns. The team won the League Cup, the FA Cup and completed the treble on a remarkable night in Dortmund when they clinched the UEFA Cup with a golden goal in a 5-4 epic against Alaves. It was not a great Liverpool side but they developed the knack of winning.

Liverpool coach Gerard Houllier holding the UEFA Cup trophy after victory over Deportivo Alaves Image credit: Getty Images

The greatest example of this ability came against Wenger’s Arsenal. The Gunners dominated the FA Cup final in Cardiff but two Michael Owen goals in the last seven minutes stole the trophy. Owen was one of a crop of young players who emerged under Houllier – Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher also came through the ranks – and a glorious new age appeared within touching distance.

Hubris and illness intervened. Before the next season Houllier talked about the players wanting to win the title but said that his eyes were on the Champions League. The high ambition was premature. In October 2001, at half time during a league match against Leeds United, the Frenchman was rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery. His life was saved but he was never quite the same again.

In the age of the 24/7 manager, Houllier’s condition slowed him down. Where once he would supervise extra training and plan strategy late into the day, he needed to rest in the afternoon. This, as much as a string of poor signings, hastened his exit at Liverpool.

Within a season of his departure at Anfield, Rafa Benitez fulfilled Houllier’s dream of winning the Champions League. The former manager swanked around the dressing-room in Istanbul like a proud father and seemed to claim a slice of glory for himself. Benitez was bemused but his predecessor had put in some of the building blocks for the success.

After that, Houllier had a spell with Lyon and, in 2010, returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa. His return to Anfield with his new club was a tepid affair. The Kop finally got round to chanting his name in the final minutes when the home team were 3-0 up. Five months later he was hospitalised again. His time as a manager was over.

In the ensuing years Houllier’s place in Liverpool’s history has been reassessed. He was never quite the forgotten man but he was sometimes overlooked. He had a deep understanding of the city and, although he was never scared of making enemies, he had great compassion for those around him. When he left the club there were regrets on both sides but few recriminations. Those who worked with him repeat the same phrase: a great manager but a greater person.

He enjoyed coming back to Merseyside and the love affair with the city that began in the 1960s never diminished. The unfinished business was a source of regret. The heart operation that saved his life came at a point when he should have been reaching his professional peak. His great sorrow was that his health stopped him achieving his ambitions.

Just 2,000 people will be inside Anfield to mourn Houllier on Wednesday. The sense of loss is widespread, though. When Jurgen Klopp’s team ended the 30-year title drought this summer a period of introspection accompanied the celebrations. Reflecting on those three decades brought thoughts of Houllier to the fore. He deserves to be ranked with the greatest of Liverpool’s icons. He was the bridge between eras and an advocate for the city. The ties went beyond football.

When the ground is full again, there will be more flags than ever celebrating his legacy. The greatest tribute is the most simple: Gerard Houllier, once and for ever a Kopite. He is already missed.

Premier League 'He is a top-quality talent' - Lampard urges patience with Havertz 10 HOURS AGO