They can’t say they weren’t warned. When Karlan Grant got in behind Rhys Williams in the 72nd minute, Alisson pulled off exactly the type of one-on-one save that Liverpool bought him to make; the ones that keep you ahead in tight games and stop three points turning into one. It was a huge moment in a match where his team-mates had failed to press home their advantage in the first half.

Ten minutes later however he could do nothing to prevent Semi Ajayi’s header crashing in off the post to bring West Brom level. It was no less than the visitors deserved after a spirited second half which bore all the hallmarks of their new boss Sam Allardyce. The absence of Virgil van Dijk has notably unsettled Liverpool this season, and when Joel Matip went off injured early in the second half the centre of their back four was exposed for its unfamiliarity and inexperience once more. Williams needlessly conceded the corner from which West Brom eventually scored, while makeshift centre back Fabinho was too easily beaten by Ajayi for the header.

Yet Liverpool were architects of their own downfall here long before Allardyce’s team started to show more ambition and put pressure on their obvious weak spot. Their goal, superbly finished by Sadio Mane after one simple ball from Matip cut right through West Brom’s blanket back line, was so easily manufactured that it hinted at an afternoon of light work. The visitors were pinned back, 30 yards from their own goal, and flat-packed into a 6-4-0 formation by their hosts.

Liverpool piled forwards, particularly through the outlet of Robertson down the left, but didn’t add to their score. Gradually, they eased off the gas. A game that should have been sorted by half-time, with Jurgen Klopp’s only taxing decisions being who to give half an hour off in the second half, remained a live proposition and eventually coaxed West Brom out of their shells. Ajayi’s equaliser saw a five-point lead at the top change to just three.

Liverpool have now dropped 13 points in 15 games, after giving up just 15 in the whole of their title-winning campaign in 2019-20 and 17 when they were runners-up to Manchester City before that. And yet, despite that drop-off, they still sit three points clear of Everton at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool’s troubles at centre-back, exacerbated by the requirement of their full-backs to operate as creative outlets high up the pitch, has given the rest of the Premier League some hope that it might be possible to reel in last season’s runaway champions. At the very least, we might get a title race where last season we witnessed a procession.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) has words with English referee Kevin Friend (C) on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at Anfield Image credit: Getty Images

A quick glance at the league table would appear to reinforce that. The top nine clubs are separated by just seven points, and the late start and unique conditions of this season seemed to have had a concertina effect on a league that usually has a more defined top end at the turn of the year. A winning total of 80-85 points looks likely from here and, with Manchester City seemingly freewheeling towards the end of a cycle under Pep Guardiola, that could bring other clubs into the equation with them and Liverpool. Neither Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea or Arsenal are capable of the benchmark both clubs have set in the last three years, but 15-20 points beneath that is a different conversation.

Yet the suspicion remains that if Liverpool can avoid the kind of complacency that saw them sleepwalk into Big Sam’s trap today then they will eventually pull away. When it’s at its optimum, the creative umbrella of Robertson, Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best in the league and more than broad enough to keep the rain off whatever centre-back partnership they need to use. The Premier League should start to spread out over the next few months, but until it does it keeps a cluster of challengers engaged in the argument.

