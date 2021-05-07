With the Premier League season nearing its conclusion, Paul Parker has made his picks for four matches from the upcoming round.

Does the former England and Manchester United defender think Manchester City will clinch the title against Chelsea? Will West Ham maintain their bid to play in the Champions League when they face Everton? And will Liverpool boost their hopes of a top-four finish against Southampton?

Here’s who Parker is picking this weekend…

Manchester City v Chelsea – Saturday, 5.30pm

I have to go with Manchester City. They have an opportunity to tie the league up and they will try and grab that moment off the back of qualifying for the Champions League final.

Chelsea need to win themselves to try and get past Leicester and keep up their top-four challenge. Pride will come into it for Manchester City as well. Pep Guardiola will not want to be beaten by Chelsea again after losing to them in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Prediction: 2-0

Liverpool v Southampton – Saturday, 8.15pm

Neither side are really scoring much at the moment but Southampton will at least have Jannik Vestergaard available after his red card was rescinded. It was a disgrace that he was sent off for that challenge against Leicester and he would have been a miss if he was out of this game.

But even with Vestergaard back I think Liverpool will just shade it.

Prediction: 1-0

Aston Villa v Manchester United – Sunday, 2.05pm

It has to be an away win. United have qualified for a final but this is a big one and will mean a lot to the fans.

Manchester United’s away form has been good and they will want to keep it up until the end of the season. There is a real belief that they won’t lose games away from home.

Prediction: 1-2

West Ham v Everton – Sunday, 4.30pm

I fancy West Ham to win this now they have got a few players back. They were excellent against Burnley on Monday and should have won by more than just the single goal.

I don’t think they will make the top four though. They have got the games but I’m not sure they will manage to qualify. Playing in the Champions League or Europa League could affect them in the Premier League next season too. It messed Leicester up, Wolves struggled a bit last season and Everton were in the relegation zone for a while under David Moyes in 2005/06. It’s a big change on and off the pitch, everything has to change and some players just can’t deal with it.

Prediction: 2-0

