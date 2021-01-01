Paul Parker has given his picks for five big Premier League games this weekend, and he believes that it will be a surprise upset for Liverpool and a win for Manchester United against Aston Villa.

The Eurosport expert also believes that Spurs will have a tough time holding off Leeds United, and Arsenal will win at West Brom to put Sam Allardyce's nose out of joint.

Premier League Leicester defender Evans close to signing new contract, says Rodgers 23/12/2020 AT 03:30

With Manchester City coming back from their coronavirus problems, Parker also thinks they will grab a win at Chelsea.

Do you agree with Paul's picks for this round of Premier League games? If not, let us know on Twitter... @Eurosport_UK

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Friday 20:00

Manchester United are favourites going into this match, despite their inconsistency.

In fact, I think Jack Grealish might get found out a little bit. For my money, he spends too much time on the floor and not enough staying upright.

If he wants to prove himself then he needs to pull his socks up and stop showing off how big his calves are. If he's really so strong, then he should be able to withstand the tackles and attention from other players.

Prediction: 2-0

Klopp: '2020 had one highlight and lots of challenges'

Tottenham v Leeds - Saturday 12:30

I know it's a bit of a cliché, but I like watching Leeds this season. Even if they don't win, they are entertaining. When it comes off, it is great to see. It's brave.

There's a real connection between the players and the manager, and they really earned their promotion to the Premier League. They are a team that the league wants to have back with their history and the fans they bring with them.

What Jose Mourinho will need to do is attack the space that Leeds leave behind them. In order to stop themselves being overrun, though, they will need discipline in their defence and their midfield. The key might be for Mourinho to tell his players that they can't sit back if they go one ahead, something that has cost them recently. They can't just let Leeds come onto them and hope to hold on.

Prediction: 1-1

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho Image credit: Getty Images

West Brom v Arsenal - Saturday 20:00

The Chelsea win for Arsenal was a big one. It was a tough win for the Gunners to follow up, and to do so with a clean sheet at Brighton was doubly impressive. In some ways it was like going back to the George Graham days.

But this is a visit to a Big Sam team: he won't want to lose, and with West Brom where they are, they can't afford to come up short in many more games if they want to avoid the drop.

Allardyce's ego needs some respite, and he'll be desperate to put Arsenal's nose out of joint again, but I think Arteta's side will keep this run going.

Prediction: 0-2

Chelsea v Manchester City - Sunday 16:30

After their coronavirus outbreak, Manchester City will have players back, but they are still missing a reliable striker.

Chelsea, however, offer you freedom when you visit, and there will be openings at the back to exploit.

I think that this will be an away win for City as they challenge to get back towards the top of the table.

Prediction: 0-2

'Shy' Arsenal in two-team race for Eriksen – Euro Papers

Southampton v Liverpool - Monday 20:00

Liverpool are struggling in attack this season. There has always been something instinctive about the way that they play, which is a strength, but right now their goalscorers just aren't offering the same threat.

They aren't having the same influence, and teams have learned to manage the front three better.

Maybe Thiago Alcantara will change how they play. They have a pedestrian midfield and that hasn't been a problem, but now they have someone to link the defence to the midfield, and from the midfield to the attack. Roberto Firmino did the latter, but he's started to struggle with that responsibility.

Prediction: 1-0

Premier League Parker's Picks: Arsenal set for more misery, but United to beat Leeds 18/12/2020 AT 14:15