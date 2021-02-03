Eurosport's resident football expert Paul Parker has made his predictions for this week's Premier League action, and sees Chelsea winning their London derby against Spurs.

Parker also believes that Manchester City will fight past Burnley, and Liverpool will be able to ease their way past Brighton.

Premier League Rodgers eyes Gray replacement and Vardy return to revive Leicester's title challenge 31/01/2021 AT 18:16

He thinks that Leicester will suffer without Jamie Vardy and struggle to attack with their usual verve, but doesn't think Fulham will be able to come away from the game against the Foxes with anything but a loss.

Do you agree with Paul's picks for this run of Premier League games? If not, let us know on Twitter... @Eurosport_UK

Burnley v Manchester City - Wednesday 18:00

This is now a different Manchester City. They seem to enjoy playing in sterile atmospheres, so maybe the coronavirus lockdown is giving them an easier time of it when compared to others.

They beat Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad this season, but they won’t be able to win by the same margin at Turf Moor.

It’ll be more of a fight, but City are now able to take the sting out of a game like this, and they should be the winners.

Prediction: 0-2

Aguero still 'a few weeks' away from playing, says Guardiola

Fulham v Leicester - Wednesday 18:00

Fulham have hit a decent level now. They struggled for much of the season but they have adjusted to the Premier League. At one point they just weren’t getting goals, but that seems to have changed and they have also signed Josh Maja from Bordeaux.

Leicester without Jamie Vardy are a different proposition. Without him, they don’t stretch the game, and play much of their football in front of the opposition instead of behind them. Their game gets quite tight, short and intricate. It’s easier to play against them when they’re like this, but I still think they’ll take the three points.

Prediction: 1-2

Liverpool v Brighton - Wednesday 20:15

Brighton have played quite well in their last two games. First in the draw against Fulham, and then their win against Spurs. I think Leandro Trossard showed he is a very good player, and a dangerous one too.

They might have only won 1-0 against Spurs, but earlier in the season they might have let in a late equaliser or maybe even have lost. They’re difficult to play against, and in some respects they are a better team away from home than they are when they’re at the Amex.

However, I think Liverpool will still be able to handle the challenge, and they should be able to take all three points at Anfield.

Prediction: 2-0

Klopp: 'Really strange' situation led to Kabak and Davies signings

Tottenham v Chelsea - Thursday 20:00

Spurs have lost two on the bounce now, against Liverpool and Brighton, and they weren’t good enough in either of those games. They were very poor against Brighton, and very negative. Moussa Sissoko was in completely the wrong position.

However, it’s obvious that Jose Mourinho won’t want to lose against Chelsea, because he seems to still bear a grudge against them for the sacking that brought his second spell at Stamford Bridge to a close. His priority is going to be to make sure that he doesn’t get beaten.

For Chelsea, they will be in their third game with Thomas Tuchel as boss, and I think there’s going to be a different approach from their new manager, and Chelsea are going to come away with a win.

Prediction: 0-1

'Why not?' - Tuchel on Hudson-Odoi shining at wing-back

transfers Leverkusen sign midfielder Gray from Leicester City 31/01/2021 AT 15:32