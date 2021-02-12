Eurosport's resident football expert Paul Parker has made his predictions for this week's Premier League action, and sees Manchester City beating Spurs.

Parker also believes that Liverpool will beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, and Manchester United will take all three points against West Ham.

He also thinks that Newcastle will prove deceptively tricky opponents for Chelsea, but that Thomas Tuchel is slowly finding his best team at Chelsea and should still pick up another victory.

Leicester City v Liverpool - Saturday 12:30

I think that when Leicester play in the big games, they're vulnerable. It seems to be a time that the press decide to talk about Brendan Rodgers and how well he did at Liverpool, and how close they came to winning the Premier League.

That's when Leicester appear to stumble, and perhaps they get complacent or overconfident.

Right now, Liverpool are playing better away, and they're more effective on the counter. Liverpool are most likely to win on Saturday but it won't be easy.

Prediction: 0-1

Manchester City v Tottenham - Saturday 17:30

First and foremost, Jose Mourinho is not going to want to lose to Pep Guardiola. For him it will be about him and Guardiola, not about the league, the three points, or the chase for European places.

Spurs will come to defend, and I don't think they will be interested in attacking. Luckily, they've got Son Heung-min, who is in some ways even more important than Harry Kane, but I think that they need someone to come in and challenge Kane for his spot as neither Carlos Vinicius nor Lucas Moura can convince in his absence.

Because Spurs are likely to be so negative I think that City are going to win. They dominated the first of their matches this season, and the only way Spurs can win again is with another smash and grab performance.

Prediction: 2-0

West Brom v Manchester United - Sunday 14:00

Big Sam is going to get his players going for this one. I think maybe because of his time at Bolton, he's going to want to beat Manchester United too, for more than just the three points.

It's a big game, of course, so I think Allardyce won't have to work too hard to motivate his players, but he might now be wondering if his side's point at Anfield was really that impressive, given how Liverpool are this season.

Allardyce has found out the hard way that his side are vulnerable to conceding at home, so I think United are still favourites to win on Sunday. One thing they will have to do though is to have players who are ready to battle and fight from the off, to earn the right to play.

Prediction: 1-2

Chelsea v Newcastle - Monday 20:00

It's difficult, because Newcastle seem to love a big game at the moment so I wonder if they might be able to produce an upset, particularly because of how hard it is to predict a result this season.

If Newcastle are without Callum Wilson given he seems to have a serious hamstring injury, then they are going to find it much harder. They have Joe Willock now to add some threat to Newcastle's first team, but he isn't a straight replacement for the striker and doesn't have the same imposing aura and strength.

I think Chelsea are going to win. Thomas Tuchel is still looking for his best team and they aren't quite as convincing as they would have hoped considering the money they've spent this season. However, I think that they will have enough to get the victory even if the best to come under their new boss is probably next season.

Prediction: 2-0

