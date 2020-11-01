New Arsenal signing Thomas Partey is hoping to combine the best elements of Yaya Toure and Michael Essien's respective games at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghanaian moved to north London from Atletico Madrid on deadline day and is looking to two African Premier League legends for inspiration.

"I like to be both defensive and offensive. I know whenever I am in the opposite area, I have chances for a goal and I think defensively, I want to be stronger," he told Sky Sports.

"I want to attack like Yaya Toure and defend like Michael Essien so to have both qualities is good.

"Whenever there is a serious game, or in any game, I like to go with surprises.

"Most people see me as a defensive midfielder but with my intelligence and how I read the game, if we're near the end of the game and we're going to finish with 2-0, that's when I go for my goal."

Partey also opened up on moving to a new club on deadline day, having done so for the first time in his career.

"It was my first time [moving on Deadline Day], I'd never had that before," he explained.

"I wasn't thinking of anything [about a move], I was talking to a friend that I train with to go and train in the morning, then my agent phoned me and said 'we have to go to this place to sign this paper in case we have to sign some papers for you'.

"So we did that and since we left in the morning, we could not go back home. We went to a restaurant to eat and the chef said 'don't leave us today'. I replied 'what do you mean?' and he said today was the Deadline Day and not to leave.

"I think my agent knew something about that and he said 'nothing will happen, don't worry'."