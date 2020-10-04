Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has said that 'many people need a good slap' after seeing his side lose 6-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Evra was speaking on Sky Sports after the conclusion of the game and he was so upset he half-seriously asked to be let out of his contract with the broadcaster.

"Alexis Sanchez made a comment, he said when he signed for United after his first training sessions he asked his agent to end his contract," he began.

That's why I'd like to end my contract with Sky, because it's my second game, I'm a positive person. I never want to talk about United because when you tell the truth it can hurt, and I love my club.

He then turned his attention to the performance that United had delivered on Sunday evening, and suggested captain Harry Maguire should be dropped.

"I know you have to have some filter when you talk on TV, but it's a shambles," he continued.

"I heard Gary Neville say that Harry Maguire, the captain, needs a holiday with the national team.

We are talking about pairing him with someone, but what about taking him out of the squad?

Evra rounded on the players for their performance, and said: "I don't want to start criticising players. Tonight there is nobody with any excuse. They let down all United fans and I don't care about the reasons.

"It's just every year, it's the same story. I feel now what all the United fans feel."

The former United defender also questioned those at the top of the club and suggested their approach to transfers and managerial appointments was at the root of the problems.

Asked what he had he expected from the season he admitted, "Nothing. I feel sad.

"Also for the manager - he's going to be the next one. But what about the board? After Ferguson, each one has been sacked. So, that's the solution. We're going to talk about 'OIe's not the man.' Maybe he's not, maybe he is.

"But we don't know about the transfers, we don't know if he's just a puppet. He wants a player like Sancho but they don't go for the right players.

"What's going on with my club? It's difficult to break a man like me. I don't promote violence but many people need a good slap."

