Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra slammed his club for their performance after they went down 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur at half-time.
Bruno Fernandes gave the home side the lead after just two minutes, but Spurs were ahead after seven minutes through goals from Tanguy Ndombele and then Heung-min Son.
Anthony Martial was sent off for a tepid slap on Erik Lamela before Harry Kane grabbed two more.
Evra has been outspoken in his criticism of Manchester United’s on-pitch performance and also Ed Woodward’s inability to add players quickly over the transfer window.
Speaking at half-time for Sky Sports’ coverage, the Frenchman did not hold back.
"Are you seeing this right now? I don’t want to even comment, to talk about this game. It’s a catastrophe right now. My advice to any fan right now is to buy a playstation, buy a player like Sancho, even Messi, because this is a disaster," he said.
"I’ve been a player, so I don’t like to go on about one player, but the defence have been a shock. Bailly has been given a chance ahead of Lindelof and made a mistake, so don’t cry when you don’t play.
I am devastated, and I am a positive person. Right now I understand the pain of all United fans because no one right now in this team deserves to play.
