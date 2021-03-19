Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford struck his 14th Premier League goal of the season in his side's 2-1 victory at Fulham on Friday to send a timely reminder to England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of this year's European Championship.

The 27-year-old Bamford did not make Southgate's squad for next week's World Cup qualifiers but his smartly taken goal to put Leeds ahead was further proof of his quality.

Harry Kane is the only English striker to have scored more league goals in the Premier League this season and Bamford remains optimistic that he could still force his way into Southgate's plans.

Premier League Leeds striker Bamford targeting England call up after reaching 100 career goals 08/02/2021 AT 22:56

"Every player who gets called up thoroughly deserves it. I think a few who thought they might get called up didn't and are disappointed," Bamford told Sky Sports.

"I just need to keep working and see if I can get my name in contention for the Euros. If I keep going as I am I think I'm in with a shot. If you told me at the start of the season I'd be linked with England I'd say you were bonkers.

"If it comes, it comes. If not I'll know I've done my best. It was in the back of my mind a little bit I guess. It gives you a bit of an extra fire in your belly."