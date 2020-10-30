Paul Parker has given his picks for four big games this weekend as the Premier League roars back into action, and he fancies winless Burnley to get something against Chelsea.

The Eurosport expert believes Liverpool will have too much for a Michail Antonio-less West Ham, while he thinks Manchester United's wait for a league home win will rumble on. Do you agree with Paul's picks for this quartet of Premier League games? If not, let us know on Twitter... @Eurosport_UK

Note: After getting four out of four right the previous week, Paul dropped off last weekend calling only one in four correctly. This week, the pressure is on...

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Saturday, 12:30 (UK time)

City are not scoring in the way they have done. I watched them against West Ham and they have lost something.

They still have enough to win games, but their days of scoring five are gone, for now.

Their defence does look better, though, so they should have enough to get the win.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester City

Man City will have to fire without Sergio Aguero Image credit: Getty Images

Burnley v Chelsea - Saturday, 15:00

I fancy Burnley to get at least a point from this.

They used to relish games like this, but have slipped in recent times. However, they were only just beaten by Spurs last week, and looked much better.

Chelsea do not know their best team, yet. And that is really hindering them. They can't gel, and find the right system that brings out the best in their players.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

Chelsea have great players, but not a great team as yet Image credit: Getty Images

Liverpool v West Ham - Saturday, 17:30

Liverpool will be too strong for West Ham, who will be a different side without Michail Antonio.

West Ham’s record is not very good there, but they have done very well this season, against the odds.

They have got so many points in games we didn’t think they would, but this will be a step too far.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 West Ham

Diogo Jota has impressed in his opening few games for Liverpool Image credit: Getty Images

Manchester United v Arsenal - Sunday, 16:30

The big games are turning into something of a damp squib at the moment, with no fans there. But Arteta has made Arsenal hungrier than they have looked in years. You knew in the latter years of Arsene Wenger if they went behind they wouldn’t have the fight to come back.

The younger players have really come on, and it has embarrassed the older ones to pull their socks up. This game is all about who can get their head around nobody watching. Who can deal with it best and show the most ambition and endeavour?

If it is another game like the Chelsea game when both managers do everything not to lose the game it will be worse than a damp squib, it will be a drenched squib.

There are another round of Champions League games next week, and that will be on the managers’ minds.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1- Arsenal

