Paul Parker has given his picks for five big Premier League games this weekend, and he believes that it will be another torrid weekend for Arsenal and the club's underfire manager Mikel Arteta.

The Eurosport expert also believes that Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City will all record important wins, while Sam Allardyce will pick up a point in his first match in charge of West Brom.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Saturday 12:30

This will be a very tough game for Liverpool because Crystal Palace love a big game at home, and I'll be at this match.

It's always been difficult for them to go to Palace in recent seasons. It hasn't always been the easiest place to go and play.

Despite that, Liverpool will win this match because they have that extra quality and young players who are stepping up.

Prediction: 1-2

Southampton v Manchester City - Saturday 15:00

Southampton have been very good at home, exceptionally good, but this is a very tough test for them.

City have been struggling to score goals and Raheem Sterling is all over the place so I'm not sure how Pep Guardiola is going to amend that.

It's not the Sterling of last season and he seems to be running out of ideas, but I'm still going to say that City will win this one.

Prediction: 0-2

Everton v Arsenal - Saturday 17:30

You just don't know with Everton. They are so hard to predict.

My predictions have gone to pot with Everton winning at Leicester. It's ridiculous.

I'm not going to waffle on with predicting this match: it's going to be an Everton win.

Prediction: 1-0

Manchester United v Leeds United - Sunday 16:30

Leeds love playing away from home because teams come at them more and they relish that. Does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go out there to win the game or to again field his holding players?

This is going to be another very difficult match for Solskjaer's side. I'm going to say that United will win this one, but it will be a tough game.

I can still see Leeds scoring and it's going to be very, very close because United don't play with much authority.

Prediction: 1-0

West Brom v Aston Villa - Sunday 19:15

It feels like we've gone back 10 years with Big Sam Allardyce getting the job at West Brom and I'm not sure if this one is going to work.

I have watched West Brom play quite a bit this season and I have to say that I've been impressed by them. It all depends how much Sam is going to change things because they have some good footballers there.

It will be very interesting to see how the Baggies play in this game and it's a local derby, so I'm going to go with a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

