Eurosport's resident football expert Paul Parker has made his predictions for this weekend's Premier League action, and he sees Aston Villa beating Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

Parker also believes a transformed Fulham side will beat Leeds at Craven Cottage, and West Ham will take all three points against Arsenal.

He thinks that Newcastle will extend their winless streak to six matches when they take on fellow strugglers Brighton on Saturday evening.

Fulham v Leeds - Friday 20:00

Leeds make the game very big. Fulham are not a team who score bundles of goals but they also give away hardly any goals.

You can talk about the Man City game, but you can put that one to bed really when you look at the overall transformation of Fulham's performances over the season.

If Fulham went 1-0 up against City in the first half, everyone would have said they deserved it.

The fact that Leeds' record in London is atrocious means I have to go for a Fulham win.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Leeds

Brighton v Newcastle - Saturday 20:00

Brighton have now got their first win since beating Liverpool. They are an excellent side to watch. You can't not enjoy watching everything they do. The only people who don't are Brighton fans because they're not winning games. For entertainment they're fantastic, but they never have an end product.

If they go and win, it will make Brighton feel a bit more confident. It was a good win against Southampton last weekend and they've got an opportunity against Newcastle. Everyone knows they're a far superior team to Newcastle. But if you're not a winning team you cannot categorise yourself as that, which is why they're on similar points to Newcastle.

They're going to go in front against Newcastle and stay in front.

Prediction: Brighton 2-0 Newcastle

West Ham v Arsenal - Sunday 15:00

David Moyes was totally negative against Manchester United. His side weren't adventurous. Moyes went to Old Trafford with a negative set up, yet they went to Man City last month and were brave.

I didn't understand it. A lot of West Ham fans have found it weird.

They are hoping he approaches the Arsenal game more like the Man City game and not like Liverpool or United recently.

Arsenal are unpredictable. It was a good performance and a good win for them against Tottenham, but I think West Ham will win.

Prediction: West Ham 2-1 Arsenal

Aston Villa v Tottenham - Sunday 19:30

The way Villa are and the fact that Spurs have Son Heung-Min as an injury doubt; for me he is their important player.

I don't get involved in how many goals Harry Kane scores. I look at Son possibly not playing, which is a massive load of energy lost in that team, and they need energy.

Villa to win this game. Spurs blew a real opportunity against Arsenal. I think they will get beaten and more questions will be asked about Jose Mourinho.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham

