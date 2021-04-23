Eurosport’s own Paul Parker has cast his eye over the upcoming Premier League fixtures once again and made his predictions for what should be another fascinating weekend of action in England’s top division.

The former Manchester United and England full-back believes Arsenal, formerly of the shamed European Super League , will not even scrape together a point against Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Everton - Friday 20:00

Arsenal got an incredible result in the Europa League but then they let themselves down again in a draw against Fulham which maybe they should never have even scraped. They go up against a dangerous Everton side with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who should be fit and playing.

Everton are going to win because they are desperate for European football and are sure to be fired up following the Super League debacle. It's what Carlo Ancelotti has been brought there to get - to secure a place for the club in Europe and go on from there. That would be the next step.

Prediction: 1-2

Liverpool v Newcastle - Saturday 12:30

Newcastle are virtually safe and after their impressive result against West Ham last weekend I'm going to go for a draw. An unexpected draw in an unexpected season.

But this will be another setback for Jurgen Klopp's side after they too were left humiliated in midweek following their shambolic Super League withdrawal

Prediction: 1-1

West Ham v Chelsea - Saturday 17:30

The last time I saw Chelsea play they went to Crystal Palace and absolutely dominated them. They had a massive hiccup losing to West Brom and have also been embroiled in the Super League farce

They go to West Ham who has had sticky patch and have lots of players injured. I've got a feeling it will be tight. Chelsea's focus will be on their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday. That is so important to Thomas Tuchel and their chance to play PSG or Manchester City in the final.

Prediction: 1-1

Leeds v Man Utd - Sunday 14:00

Leeds may be the most unpredictable team in the league right now. They don't like to draw games and they're all in. I still have to go with Manchester United because of their away form. They keep winning games away from home with no pressure.

I have to go for United to win a game, maybe the biggest of the season without any fans. It's a massive game, particularly amid a backdrop of inevitable post-Super League protests. Leeds have every chance of at least grabbing a goal.

Prediction: 1-2

