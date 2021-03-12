Eurosport columinist and former England defender Paul Parker has looked into his crystal ball to predict the weekend's Premier League action and sees Wolves inflicting yet another defeat for Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Spurs are backed to draw in Sunday's north London derby, while Chelsea will continue their positive run under Thomas Tuchel when they travel to Leeds.

Leeds United v Chelsea - Saturday 12:30

Chelsea to win. I don't have to go too deep into that one. Leeds couldn't believe they were 2-0 down against West Ham. They don't think they deserved to lose and most West Ham fans couldn't believe they were 2-0 up because of the finishing from Patrick Bamford and good saves from Lukasz Fabianski.

Leeds leave so much space it's incredible. They give so many invitations to teams. So you have to go for Chelsea. They don't go out and thrash teams but Thomas Tuchel has finally got Kai Havertz playing.

Prediction: 0-2

Fulham v Manchester City - Saturday 20:00

Fulham have done really, really well. They've been absolutely incredible.

But Manchester City will be licking their wounds and will get a result here. So City to win this game.

Prediction: 0-2

Arsenal v Tottenham - Sunday 16:30

Tottenham must play positively and not attempt to be too cute against Arsenal if they are going to win the north London derby.

Jose Mourinho's side are turning in results, which is arguably more important than form at this stage of the season.

If Spurs are just going to play cat and mouse football and let Arsenal do what they do best, then you have to look at the Gunners to win. This match will be very unpredictable.

It all depends on how Spurs approach the game. Dele Alli is going to struggle to play. Is he going to stick with Gareth Bale? Is Harry Kane going to be fit?

Prediction: 2-2

Manchester United v West Ham - Sunday 19:15

It's going to be tough for Manchester United. They're at home but West Ham are playing with such spirit.

It's a bonus in some ways that Jesse Lingard isn't allowed to play so they will be a little more resilient in terms of holding their shape.

I'm going with my heart and United to win a tight game.

Prediction: 2-1

Wolves v Liverpool - Monday 20:00

Liverpool can't defend to save their lives and Wolves have the pace of Adama Traore and Pedro Neto has spun into life.

Wolves have had an upturn in form without scoring bundles. Wolves to win.

Prediction: 2-1

