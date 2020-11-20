Paul Parker has given his picks for five big games this weekend as the Premier League roars back into action, and he fancies Liverpool to overcome their injury crisis.

The Eurosport expert believes that Liverpool are about to quell the hype surrounding Leicester City, Chelsea will comfortably beat Newcastle but Manchester United will just squeeze past West Brom.

Newcastle v Chelsea – Sat 12:30 KO

Steve Bruce has been talking about injuries with Matt Ritchie out and Callum Wilson not available. Even if Wilson was fit the question is who would help him when he’s up there on his own? How many shots would he get? It’s a definite away win. Chelsea have picked up in recent weeks and are getting going. I think they will win this game quite comfortably.

Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea Image credit: Getty Images

Prediction: 0-2

Tottenham v Man City – Sat 17:30 KO

Jose Mourinho does not want to get beaten by Pep Guardiola. There is more venom from one side because he [Mourinho] makes it obvious in how he talks. It’s going to be about stopping Manchester City. It all depends on whether Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are going to be on the pitch. Son will track back but you wonder if he is going to go attacking or play really deep with three at the back. City to win it.

Prediction: 1-2

Manchester United v West Brom – Sat 20:00 KO

It isn’t going well for West Brom, they haven’t been scoring enough goals but Manchester United have not won at home in the Premier League yet. United have been in this position too many times. United have to come out and try and win the game, not play two holding midfield players. They have to be attack-minded, expecting to win. It’s all about team selection but I think United will sneak the game.

Prediction: 2-1

Leeds v Arsenal – Sun 16:30 KO

Leeds play well, but they are dependent on Patrick Bamford. He gets a lot of stick but I have been so impressed by his work rate and how much he wants the ball. He had a perfectly good goal disallowed at Palace. But Leeds haven’t got enough goalscorers. Arsenal are inconsistent, one minute Arteta is the next Arsene Wenger then all of a sudden he’s the next Unai Emery. This game could peter out into a goalless draw.

Prediction: 0-0

Liverpool v Leicester – Sun 19:15 KO

It’s going to be all about Brendan Rodgers and Leicester doing really well. I think Liverpool will win the game. Everyone hypes up Leicester and all of a sudden Rodgers is going to be the next England manager. I think Liverpool will win this game and will calm this rush on Leicester.

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers reacts Image credit: Getty Images

Prediction: 2-0

