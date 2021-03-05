Eurosport's resident football expert Paul Parker has made his predictions for this weekend's Premier League action, and sees Manchester City winning the Manchester derby.

Parker also thinks West Brom will have too much for Newcastle in their relegation duel. He also backs Liverpool to take all three points against Fulham to end their seven-game winless run at home.

West Brom vs Newcastle - Sunday 12:00

Newcastle have lost their two most adventurous players in Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron. It's going to be difficult for them creatively. I don't know what Steve Bruce is going to do to get a goal. I see West Brom getting three points in this game. When you look at what they've got you can see more of a goal in West Brom than what you can in Newcastle, unless they play one-dimensional and maybe start with Andy Carroll up front.

Given the current climate I could be shocked, but I'd be surprised if Newcastle can take three points in this game. I'm going for a West Brom win.

Prediction: 1-0

Liverpool vs Fulham - Sunday 14:00

Forget the laws of the game, Fulham had a perfectly good goal disallowed against Tottenham. There was nothing wrong with it. The stupid laws of the game work against attacking players, but as the defender you can actually get away with a handball.

Can Fulham do it at Anfield? They will run Liverpool close because they're better defensively than what they've ever been. But I still think Liverpool will sneak it.

Liverpool have hardly any goals in them, but for them to lose six in a row at home would be incredible. Even losing three in a row was incredible.

Prediction: 1-0

Man City vs Man Utd - Sunday 16:30

After Manchester United's last couple of performances, the Crystal Palace game was dire. When they come up against top six sides they don't score enough. They don't win them.

I was there for the Manchester derby at Old Trafford and that was the dullest one ever in my time. They're going to lift themselves more for what it is, but I back City to win albeit not comfortably.

Prediction: 2-1

Chelsea vs Everton - Monday 18:00

Like a lot of teams Everton's away form has been better than at home. Both have struggled at home. Chelsea are not going to go out and dominate teams. They do with their passing but when it comes to testing goalkeepers they become quite limited.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking for a centre forward in the summer. He seems to know what he's doing defensively. He knows what he wants in midfield and he seems to be getting that because Chelsea do pass the ball well. Chelsea to win this game against Everton.

Prediction: 2-0

