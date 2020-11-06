Paul Parker has given his picks for four big games this weekend as the Premier League roars back into action, and he fancies Manchester City to beat Liverpool.

The Eurosport expert believes that City will just squeeze by Liverpool, who are now without Virgil van Dijk, while he thinks that Sheffield United could grab a point from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Note: After getting one out of four right the previous week, Paul rallied back to get half his predictions right. Can he do even better this week?

Chelsea v Sheffield United - Saturday, 17:30 (UK time)

Chelsea had it easy against Rennes in the Champions League in midweek. They got a generous penalty and sending off which helped them to a 3-0 win. It was comfortable.

Chelsea though, are so hot and cold under Frank Lampard, and may be struggling to integrate their new players while playing two times in a week.

I think that Sheffield United, who haven't won a game yet but who have been far from awful, could add to their single league point so far. They are yet to find their proven out-and-out goalscorer, but maybe Jordan Brewster can be that man.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Sheffield United

West Brom v Tottenham - Sunday, 12:00

Football has changed this season. It is not the game we're used to with the coronavirus unsettling many teams and making games harder to predict.

Because of that, Spurs might think that under Jose Mourinho they may have the chance to win the league. But still, when it really matters with them, you just can't be sure.

West Brom looked bright in the second half against Brighton, and should have won that game, and against Fulham they lost their battle to prove to themselves that they had the upper hand on their relegation rival.

The Baggies' away form was their strength last season, but I think a draw could be on the cards with Slaven Bilic and Julian Dicks making sure that the side will show a lot of guts against a Spurs side who may try to shut up shop if they go ahead.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Tottenham

Manchester City v Liverpool - Sunday, 16:30

Manchester City have a chance against Liverpool because of Virgil van Dijk's injury. Their forwards are not the most physical - much of it is about technical ability. Van Dijk being out gives them an opportunity.

City are showing more grit, but they're scoring less. This season they're not creating as many chances, but their ball retention remains excellent.

I think they will stick in there on Sunday, and have enough to just win it.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Sunday, 19:15

Mikel Arteta has definitely made a difference as Arsenal's boss. They may not be delivering consistent results just yet, but they are definitely a different entity from the one that Unai Emery developed after inheriting Arsene Wenger's squad.

There is more fight in them now. He's made a big decision about some players, and brought in new ones who have made a difference.

Villa, meanwhile, may now regard the shock 7-2 win over Liverpool as something of a false dawn. That game could have any result, and they have since conceded four against Southampton, with two late goals flattering them with a closer scoreline than looked likely.

Arsenal have got more about them now and I fear Villa are getting back into a rut, so I think the Gunners are the favourites on Sunday evening.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa

