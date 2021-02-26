Eurosport's resident football expert Paul Parker has made his predictions for this weekend's Premier League action, and sees Manchester United beating in-form Chelsea.

Parker also thinks Liverpool will beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, and Manchester City will take all three points against West Ham.

Manchester City v West Ham – Saturday 12:30

If you give Man City the space and the opportunities to play, get their short passes going in and around the box and pick their passes then it will cause you problems. Arsenal got caught up with trying to stop City and thought less about themselves.

City are the runaway horse of the Premier League. It’s not giving West Ham much of a chance and with David Moyes when he does go against the big teams he goes very negative like he did against Liverpool. I think it will follow a similar pattern.

It would be good to see West Ham go and express themselves but I’d be surprised. City will win but unlike before when people were talking 3-0 or 4-0 it won’t be that easy. West Ham will make it very difficult for them.

Prediction: 2-0

Leicester v Arsenal – Sunday 12:00

With Leicester and Brendan Rodgers they get to games on a high and then they fall down. They always do that under him. They’ve been a threat but it dies off when they get close, it never really materialises. Home against Arsenal gives something for them to go straight back into.

Arsenal were on the verge of being on a massive low. They’d have had to score two goals to get themselves back against a decent Benfica side. This game says to me it is going to be a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Chelsea v Manchester United – Sunday 16:30

At Chelsea you have to win games. Borussia Dortmund were a decent team under Thomas Tuchel and they become a very good team when he had his stint there. They’re building something slowly at Chelsea.

Chelsea had an incredible performance in midweek against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. You can’t bring much of that into the Premier League, they’re two different entities. But the players will be feeling good.

But United are hanging on to their away record. They should have been beaten by West Brom [Man Utd's last away game] but they are confident and will give Tuchel his first defeat. United have won their last three at Chelsea so they should do it again.

Prediction: 1-2

Sheffield United v Liverpool – Sunday 19:15

Sheffield United can cause a threat even though their season has been awful. They’ve still competed. They will get beat but they will get beat narrowly.

But it also depends on how Jurgen Klopp is managing his players. If the players just accept they’re not going to win the league then they’re just going to capitulate. If they’re going to sulk then it’s not the Liverpool football club of old.

Top players don’t give in regardless. Liverpool waited 30 years to win a league title, the most important thing for them is not to sit back and enjoy that moment. Go out and try and make more moments like that.

Prediction: 1-2

