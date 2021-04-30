Eurosport’s own Paul Parker has cast his eye over the upcoming Premier League fixtures once again and made his predictions for what should be another fascinating weekend of action in England’s top division.

The former Manchester United and England full-back believes Arsenal will continue their recent struggles when they visit Newcastle United.

As for his own former team Manchester United, he thinks the pressure is on for the visit of Liverpool after their win over Roma , but believes the teams will share the points.

Premier League Title in sight but Man City's Guardiola focused only on Palace 2 HOURS AGO

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City - Saturday, 12:30

With their involvement in the Champions League in the balance and the Premier League almost certainly sewn up, I think that Pep Guardiola will be a manager who can afford to rest his players. Sergio Aguero might be able to start as he will need to get some minutes in, and Raheem Sterling might be given the nod.

I’m looking at Manchester City to win, as Palace already have what they need to stay up. For most clubs at that point you’ll often see the rest of the season drop off, so I think it’s an easy City win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero Image credit: Getty Images

Chelsea vs. Fulham - Saturday, 17:30

Fulham never seemed to win at Chelsea when I was with them, nor did QPR, and they’ve rarely done well at Stamford Bridge. I think their recent form has bursts, and a defeat here could be the one that resigns them mentally to another relegation. The fact of not taking opportunities up front, and giving silly goals away at the back. The damage was largely self-inflicted, and I think Chelsea will win without conceding, even if they bring Kurt Zouma back.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal - Sunday, 14:00

Newcastle’s recent form, I think, makes them favourite. The players seem to rouse themselves for games against the more famous sides in the league, and after their display against Spurs I think they will be expecting more from Steve Bruce’s side. They earned the right to perform after coming away with that result against Tottenham.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal

'It will be a dream come true' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on lifting a trophy with Manchester United

Manchester United vs. Liverpool - Sunday, 16:30

People say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to rest his players against Liverpool because he has the second leg against Roma to worry about, but you can’t be sure that’s going to happen. Other people will argue - me included - that you have to build belief and confidence, and you can’t squander that advantage. On the other side, Liverpool need to win this game and try to rattle the cage of United. Even though Liverpool are struggling to score goals, I think it’s going to be a score draw.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Champions League Guardiola masterclass 'best European performance since Barca' YESTERDAY AT 13:57