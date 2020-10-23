Paul Parker has given his picks for four big games this weekend as the Premier League roars back into action, and he fancies West Ham to cause another upset.

The Eurosport expert believes Chelsea will give Manchester United a good run at Old Trafford, but that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will come through the test.

Note: Paul predicted all of last week's results correctly, so be sure to treat these picks with the respect they deserve.

West Ham v Manchester City - Saturday, 12:30 (UK time)

I'm actually going to be at this game!

This is going to be a tough one, the way West Ham are coming off their draw with Tottenham and looking at City, who are still very jittery.

Defensively City are still way off, the same as a lot of teams so far this season, and West Ham are scoring lots of goals.

Let's go for a West Ham win - a narrow win, because the game is going to be very open.

Prediction: West Ham 3-2 Manchester City

Manchester United v Chelsea - Saturday, 17:30

Manchester United simply have to defend properly against Chelsea and they have not been good at the back.

United didn't have to defend properly against Newcastle because they were not bothered about trying to score, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfielders linked up well in that game.

Chelsea are good going forward and United's defence is always going to be the problem so they have to go forward themselves. I'll go with a United win.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea

Liverpool v Sheffield United - Saturday, 20:00

Ah, this will be a Liverpool win even without Virgil van Dijk. No problem at all.

It will be a home win, and a comfortable one at that.

United are not playing that badly, but they look like they can't score a goal and I think their system has maybe been found out a bit.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Sheffield United

Arsenal v Leicester City - Sunday, 19:15

I'm going to say that Arsenal will win, because they are at home and will have enough.

Leicester are coming off the back of playing in the Europa League on Thursday evening against Zorya Luhansk, which is not ideal.

I'm going to say that Arsenal will win with a two-goal cushion in this one.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City

